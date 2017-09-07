Marilyn Hagerty: Another Potato Bowl, and the band plays on

Seems like only yesterday Rob Brooks came to Grand Forks. But it has been 20 years since he started down the rocky road to save the marching band. This year he has 140 players playing the school song, "Stand Up and Cheer."

Then there's "Fight On UND" and "It's For U, North Dakota U."

The band will be around during tailgating Saturday at the Alerus Center. They'll make their presence known at the game. And then, they will wind down in their fifth-quarter concert when the game is over.

The new uniforms didn't just grow on trees. Band members had to help earn them. Then there was support from UND and from Grand Forks citizens including the family of the late Dr. Ben Clayburgh.

Those who have long watched the marching band remember Clayburgh's enthusiasm for it.

Bubba's Brother

There was a time when he was quarterback of the UND football team. These days, Lowell Schweigert is just "Bubba's Brother." Still, he shows his allegiance to sports as emcee for the Friday luncheons that precede home games.

The first luncheon of the season is at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Alerus. The band will play. Coaches will talk. And fans with summer-tanned faces will show up wearing September's green and black. Meanwhile, the UND volleyball team has been blazing a trail with two games Friday and one with South Dakota State before the football game Saturday.

Ask Marilyn

Q. What does the UND Betty Engelstad Arena look like when filled to the rafters?

A. Great. Amazing! The volleyball team members are queens of the campus after winning their sell-out match with NDSU Wednesday.

Q. What do those girls eat?

A. A lot. Faith Dooley says she likes chicken and steak and she drinks two to three gallons of milk a week.

Q. What kind of license plates have been spotted around here?

A. THE WAY, BAM BAM, NORSKE and UBER MOM.

Reed and Roberta

Cheerful people of the week: Reed Taubenheim and Roberta Beauchamp.

