Altru announces new hires

Dr. James Miles has joined the neurology team at Altru Health System, specializing in treatment of neurologic diseases such as seizures, migraine headaches and developmental delays in pediatric patients. He is one of three pediatric neurology specialists in North Dakota. Miles earned his medical degree from UND and completed both his Adolescent Medicine Residency and Child Neurology Fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Cities achieve cardiac ready designation

The Rugby, Mayville-Portland and Valley City communities recently achieved the Cardiac Ready Community designation which will be valid for three years. The Cardiac Ready Communities project is a partnership of the North Dakota Department of Health's Division of Emergency Medical Systems and the American Heart Association through the North Dakota Cardiac System of Care, promoting survival from a cardiac event, such as sudden cardiac arrest, that occurs outside of the hospital setting.