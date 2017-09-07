Altru announces new hires
Altru Health hires
Dr. Amber Wibbels has joined the podiatry team at Altru Health System, seeing patients at Altru Clinics in Roseau, Warroad and Greenbush. She is board qualified in foot, reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery. Wibbels earned her medical degree from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine & Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa. She completed her podiatric medicine and surgery residency at Pinnacle Health Hospital in Harrisburg, Pa.
Dr. James Miles has joined the neurology team at Altru Health System, specializing in treatment of neurologic diseases such as seizures, migraine headaches and developmental delays in pediatric patients. He is one of three pediatric neurology specialists in North Dakota. Miles earned his medical degree from UND and completed both his Adolescent Medicine Residency and Child Neurology Fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Cities achieve cardiac ready designation
The Rugby, Mayville-Portland and Valley City communities recently achieved the Cardiac Ready Community designation which will be valid for three years. The Cardiac Ready Communities project is a partnership of the North Dakota Department of Health's Division of Emergency Medical Systems and the American Heart Association through the North Dakota Cardiac System of Care, promoting survival from a cardiac event, such as sudden cardiac arrest, that occurs outside of the hospital setting.