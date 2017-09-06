But to DFL insiders, Stafford was best known as a passionate and tireless nuts-and-bolts political operative who devoted more than 40 years of his life to building the party he loved.

Stafford, 65, died in a Minneapolis hospice on Saturday, Sept. 2.

"He was a friend, mentor and adviser to many of our elected officials, candidates and party activists," state DFL Chair Ken Martin said. "Rick was involved at every level of our party, starting at the precinct level and serving in key leadership positions in the state and national party."

In addition to leading the state DFL from 1993 to 1995, Stafford served as a DFL precinct caucus organizer, county and Senate district chair, congressional district vice chairman, state party secretary and Democratic National Committee member, where he chaired the national LGBT caucus.

He also held numerous staff positions with the state party and volunteered "wherever there was a need," according to a party committee's nomination of Stafford to the DFL Hall of Distinguished Service last year.

"Rick was a consummate insider's insider," Martin said. "He really understood how to navigate the process and use it to his advantage. He wouldn't burn bridges, but he was willing to upset people to push the party and elected officials to do better."

On social media over the weekend, Democrats — and some Republicans — poured out their thanks and memories of their longtime colleague.

Stafford, of Minneapolis, grew up in New Richland in southern Minnesota. He enrolled at what was then Mankato State University in 1970 and quickly became active in campus and party politics.

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1974, he was hired as editor and publisher of the West Concord Enterprise, a weekly newspaper in southern Minnesota. But he soon was bitten by the political bug. By 1976, he was elected a member of the state DFL executive committee, where he served for 17 years.

When he ran for state party chair in 1993, the central committee overwhelmingly elected him over two rivals. His sexual orientation was never mentioned at the convention.

"We're not going to vote for Rick because he's gay; we're voting for him because he's the best candidate," then-2nd Congressional District DFL Chairwoman Jonette Engan of Willmar said at the time.

Stafford was more of a party loyalist than a gay rights activist.

"I haven't been on the cutting edge of that issue. I've felt more comfortable working quietly behind the scenes," he told the Pioneer Press after his election.

"I'm deeply committed to gay and lesbian issues, but I also care passionately about abortion rights, the environment, preserving family farms and small towns ... and about my party."

Stafford resigned as state DFL chair in 1995 after he tested positive for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. He had been battling lymphatic cancer for several months, and while his cancer was in remission after successful chemotherapy treatment, he said "I must concentrate on my physical health."

He led the DFL during a period of fierce divisions between the party's liberal and centrist factions. The chairmanship, he joked, was a thankless job that became "the dumping ground of the Western world."

Nonetheless, he remained loyal to his party to the end.

Last year, he was elected a delegate to his 12th Democratic National Convention, where the party, meeting in Philadelphia, nominated Hillary Clinton for president.

"When I first started going, it was fun," Stafford said in an interview. "It was more participatory; you were more engaged. But now you're just part of the backdrop of a big show."

So why did he go? "I'm excited because I'm going to cast my vote for Hillary. That has historic implications: She's the first female nominee."

A celebration of Stafford's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sabathani Community Center, 310 E. 38th Street, Minneapolis. A reception will follow at the Sabathani gym.

Memorials may be made to the Rick Stafford Fund at the Minnesota DFL Party and the Rick Stafford Fund at the Minnesota AIDS Project.