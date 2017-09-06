The lawsuit, which plaintiffs lost at the district level last month, aimed to void a June 20 election on Arbor Park's future. Grand Forks attorney Henry Howe, representing a group of about two dozen local voters, claimed that the city's decision to hold all voting in one place exceeded the city's authority and claimed two absentee ballots were disqualified incorrectly, which he said cast doubts on the integrity of the election.

The lawsuit was filed after the election, which rejected a ballot measure to preserve the park with the Grand Forks Park District. As a result, the park has been mostly dismantled, with major pieces of art carted off. Construction on a five-story, $7.5 million condo building is expected to begin this fall.

Howe, writing in his notice of appeal, takes issue with the analysis and legal opinions offered in Grand Forks District Court last month, and also says "there was an improper and/or unethical communication from attorney for (the city) to the court—shortly before the court entered its decision—that was not properly addressed by the court."

Howe was unable to be reached for comment by the Herald on Tuesday.

It's unclear what impact the lawsuit would have on Arbor Park if plaintiffs are successful on appeal. The land has already been sold for construction by Dakota Commercial and Development and is no longer city property.

"I'm disappointed. I thought it was sour grapes when they first brought the lawsuit, and this feels like more sour grapes," City Council President Dana Sande said. "Sometimes, people don't listen to hear—they listen to respond. This sounds like, they aren't hearing what they want, so they just keep asking questions differently. It's unfortunate for everyone, because as a community, we need to move on. There are way too many things that are of the utmost importance to our community."

No court hearings have been scheduled yet for the appeal.