East Grand Forks considering restrictions on garage sales

That may be the case in East Grand Forks.

The city has been receiving complaints about people having excessive garage sales; large, every weekend, or parking spilling over into neighbors' properties.

The city council was asked to look into creating restrictions on garage sales in terms of how many people can have in one year and how long they can go.

They've talked about instituting a permit system for people who want to have garage sales, but they don't know what that would look like yet.

David Murphy, East Grand Forks City Administrator, says, "We're not to the point where we're implementing anything yet. It's still, we're seeing if it's something we do want to do and if we do; what would it look like?"

Since city hall is closed on weekend, at this time, the issue falls in the hands of police.