Minnesota State Fair breaks attendance record again

This is our first time here; we did our ride on the gondola and she ate a 18-inch corn dog," said Aaron Scherer, center, of St. Cloud, who carries his daughter, Wednesday, 5, on his shoulders as they thread their way through the crowds on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, the opening day of the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights. Wednesday is carrying a back scratcher. (Jean Pieri / Pioneer Press)