Minnesota State Fair breaks attendance record again
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- This year’s Minnesota State Fair was yet another record-breaker.
Attendance over the 12 days this year was 1,997,320, the Fair announced Tuesday morning. That beats last year’s record of 1,943,719.
Along with setting the record for the year, fairgoers also broke three daily records.
Here’s the attendance by day: Thursday, Aug. 24: 117,877; Friday, Aug. 25: 125,324; Saturday, Aug. 26: 158,525; Sunday, Aug. 27: 197,891; Monday, Aug. 28: 144,504 — record; Tuesday, Aug. 29: 132,120; Wednesday, Aug. 30: 119,975; Thursday Aug. 31: 145,549; Friday, Sept. 1: 187,066 — record; Saturday, Sept. 2: 254,431; Sunday, Sept. 3: 242,759 — record; Monday, Sept. 4: 171,299