    Minnesota State Fair breaks attendance record again

    By St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 4:18 p.m.
    This is our first time here; we did our ride on the gondola and she ate a 18-inch corn dog," said Aaron Scherer, center, of St. Cloud, who carries his daughter, Wednesday, 5, on his shoulders as they thread their way through the crowds on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, the opening day of the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights. Wednesday is carrying a back scratcher. (Jean Pieri / Pioneer Press)

    FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- This year’s Minnesota State Fair was yet another record-breaker.

    Attendance over the 12 days this year was 1,997,320, the Fair announced Tuesday morning. That beats last year’s record of 1,943,719.

    Along with setting the record for the year, fairgoers also broke three daily records.

    Here’s the attendance by day: Thursday, Aug. 24: 117,877;  Friday, Aug. 25: 125,324; Saturday, Aug. 26: 158,525; Sunday, Aug. 27: 197,891; Monday, Aug. 28: 144,504 — record; Tuesday, Aug. 29: 132,120; Wednesday, Aug. 30: 119,975; Thursday Aug. 31: 145,549; Friday, Sept. 1: 187,066 — record; Saturday, Sept. 2: 254,431; Sunday, Sept. 3: 242,759 — record; Monday, Sept. 4: 171,299

