St. Cloud Police said they were called to a home in southwest St. Cloud about 6:35 a.m. where a man had been stabbed in the torso.

Life-saving measures were started and continued on the way to the St .Cloud Hospital, but the man died at the hospital at 7:25 a.m.

His friend, Robin Russell Hanson, 22, was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail, said police, on a charge of second-degree murder.

The case is being investigated by the St. Cloud police investigations unit with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

No other information was available Tuesday afternoon.