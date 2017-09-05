Police: Iowa man stabs friend to death when visiting in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two friends from Iowa who were visiting a home in St. Cloud got in a fight early Tuesday morning with one of the men accused of stabbing the other to death.
St. Cloud Police said they were called to a home in southwest St. Cloud about 6:35 a.m. where a man had been stabbed in the torso.
Life-saving measures were started and continued on the way to the St .Cloud Hospital, but the man died at the hospital at 7:25 a.m.
His friend, Robin Russell Hanson, 22, was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail, said police, on a charge of second-degree murder.
The case is being investigated by the St. Cloud police investigations unit with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
No other information was available Tuesday afternoon.