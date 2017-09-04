Gas prices increase about a dime in ND

“Well … it all hurts,” said Ron Lenz, of Sutton, N.D., who traveled to Deadwood, S.D., Friday for a long weekend trip.

As of Monday afternoon, the average price for regular gas in North Dakota was $2.49 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. While most of North Dakota is paying about $2.49 a gallon for regular, Stutsman County was averaging $2.46 a gallon for regular fuel. Cass County was averaging about $2.32 a gallon. GasBuddy.com reported the national average for regular gas was $2.63 a gallon.

AAA.com reported similar gas prices for the nation and North Dakota. Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, said last week in a news release that the company expected gas prices to increase significantly, then start to go down as oil refineries come back online and the cleanup after Hurricane Harvey moves forward.