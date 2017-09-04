Over Labor Day weekend, Bragg set up a snow cone stand outside of his house in northern Dickinson to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

"I saw a whole bunch of (hurricane victims) on the news, so then I just decided I want to help," Bragg said.

Bragg, a sixth-grader at Dickinson Middle School, also enlisted the help of his friend and longtime snow cone business partner Trayton FastHorse, 11, to help him run the fundraising effort.

When Bragg first approached him, FastHorse was curious why they wouldn't be getting paid for the work.

"Max said we're doing it for Harvey, and I said, 'OK, I'm perfectly fine with that,' " FastHorse said.

Bragg's mother, Annette Bragg-Vranish, helped Max advertise his snow cone fundraising plan through Facebook. Her post on Dickinson classifieds received over 350 likes and more than 50 comments.

All of this helped make Bragg's snow cone fundraising efforts a huge success. Bragg raised $356, averaging well over $100 each day. He said his previous best day for snow cone earnings was $52, and on a usual day he made around $20.

Annette wanted to make sure that the money they raised would be effectively used for relief efforts, so she researched the best places to donate.

She settled on Dickinson's Elite Power, which has been organizing a donation drive and will send a truckload of goods to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

After Labor Day weekend, Annette and her son will go to Walmart, or a similar store, and use the funds they raised to buy goods for Elite Power to donate.

"(Elite Power) would rather not take cash donations. They've asked us to take the money that we get from this to concentrate our efforts in one area, diapers, baby formula, that sort of thing," she said.

Changing business

Max may only be 12 years old, but his wisdom and business acumen far exceed his years.

He has been running his snow cone stand in some fashion for about the last five years, and on the side he has done everything from mowing lawns, washing cars and shoveling snow, to collecting rocks and running a lemonade stand.

The snow cone stand is his favorite job and he has worked hard to improve his business over the years.

Around five years ago, Max said, "I went and got a snow cone somewhere and I thought, 'I'm going to do it myself,' and I got that machine at Walmart."

Max started with a $20 machine, but quickly moved up to a $30 one. About a year ago, Max then used his earnings to invest $200 in a new premium shaved ice machine, which he now uses to get more finely shaved ice.

When he is in Dickinson or elsewhere, Max spends much of his summer, three to four days a week, selling snow cones outside for up to six hours a day.

FastHorse is also dedicated to Max's business.

"Max says I was the only one who stayed the whole time with him," he said. "Usually everyone started to quit because they thought it would get boring."

Max said when he started, his only reason for all of this work was "money," but his attitude is changing after raising funds for Harvey.

"(Hurricane Harvey) sparked some conversations" about other ways Max could use his work to help society, Annette said.

Max mentioned that in the future he will be interested in using his stand to donate to other causes, such as to families of fallen police officers or to other disaster relief efforts.

Donating to victims of Hurricane Harvey also affected FastHorse.

"It makes me feel a lot happier inside because I'm willing to be a good person and give up all the money that we've made and give it to Texas," he said.

Annette is impressed at the empathy Max and his friends have shown at a young age.

"I'm real proud of him, but I'm not surprised. This is who my child is, his gift is giving," she said.

Elite Power is accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief at multiple drop-off locations. Elite Power is also hosting a Harvey relief fundraising dinner in Dickinson on Saturday, Sept. 9. Contact Elite Power at 701-483-8219 or 701-590-2645 for details.