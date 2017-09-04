Search
    Calif. man arrested in ND after police K-9 finds more than 125 pounds of drugs in vehicle

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:57 p.m.
    West Fargo Police K-9 Disco sits next to the more than 125 pounds of drugs the dog helped discover in a vehicle Sunday. West Fargo Police Department photo 1 / 2
    WEST FARGO -- A man is in custody after the largest drug bust in the West Fargo Police department’s history.

    According to a release from the police department, the raw marijuana was found after a traffic stop around 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, on Interstate 94.

    During the stop, West Fargo police K-9 Disco did an exterior sniff search around the car and alerted the other officers to possible drugs, triggering a search.

    Officers found 125 pounds of raw marijuana, 2,811 grams of marijuana wax, 168.63 grams of hashish and two vials of marijuana oil all within the trunk.

    The estimated street value of these drugs is more than $700,000, the release said.

    The vehicle's driver was identified as Hans Wagner from California. He was arrested and charged with delivery of marijuana, a class A felony in North Dakota.

