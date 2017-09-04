Search
    Trump to speak at Mandan refinery Wednesday

    By John Hageman Today at 1:42 p.m.
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks on the campaign trail during the 2016 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck, N.D. (Dustin Monke / The Dickinson Press)

    BISMARCK—President Donald Trump will speak Wednesday, Sept.. 6, at a Mandan refinery, the White House said Monday, Sept. 4.

    Trump's speech, which is expected to be focused on tax reform, is scheduled for just after 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Andeavor refinery. Few other details about the president's plans were known Monday.

    Air Force One is scheduled to arrive at Bismarck Municipal Airport at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

    The visit comes a week after the Republican president gave his first major speech on tax reform in Missouri, according to Reuters. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who last week confirmed Trump's visit, said the president is making the case for tax reform across the country.

    North Dakota is friendly territory for Trump. He's less than a year removed from winning the state with almost 63 percent of the vote, and a recent Gallup poll showed Trump's 59 percent approval rating in North Dakota is second only to West Virginia.

    Trump's visit to North Dakota will be the first by a sitting president since Barack Obama came to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in 2014.

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers North Dakota politics from the Forum News Service bureau in Bismarck. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Grand Forks Herald and Bemidji Pioneer.  

