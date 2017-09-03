Dimmick was driving an ATV on a "sloped, grass-covered area" about seven miles north of Columbus, N.D., in the Short Creek Recreation Area, patrol officials said in a release, when the vehicle rolled on top of him.

"(He) was discovered by his father, who called 911," the release states. "A member of the Portal Fire Department was present at the nearby campground and attempted CPR for 20 minutes, but was unable to resuscitate the driver."