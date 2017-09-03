ND Highway Patrol releases name of child killed in ATV rollover
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the youth who died in an ATV accident on Friday, Sept. 1.
Gavyn Dimmick, 11, of Crosby, N.D., was killed when the ATV he was driving in Burke County rolled on top of him on Friday evening.
Dimmick was driving an ATV on a "sloped, grass-covered area" about seven miles north of Columbus, N.D., in the Short Creek Recreation Area, patrol officials said in a release, when the vehicle rolled on top of him.
"(He) was discovered by his father, who called 911," the release states. "A member of the Portal Fire Department was present at the nearby campground and attempted CPR for 20 minutes, but was unable to resuscitate the driver."