Law enforcement lenient on firework citations

Grand Forks citizens called police 34 times on July 4 and the early hours of July 5 to report on fellow residents using fireworks, but no cases resulted in a police report or citation, according to dispatch records.

"I'd say we do a lot of 'Hey, you can't do that here,' " said East Grand Forks Police Officer Nick Gunnarson.

He said the East Side had also received several calls about fireworks, but police mainly issue warnings or confiscates fireworks.

If officers have to go back to an address again, that's when they might write a ticket, Gunnarson said.

In Grand Forks, lighting unsanctioned fireworks can result in a citation and as much as $1,000 in fines. But officers did not issue any citations in the 63 times they were called about fireworks from Monday to Wednesday.