Citywide mosquito spray set for Tuesday night
Grand Forks and East Grand Forks will spray for mosquitoes Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mosquito control trucks can be identified as they travel with flashing yellow lights.
The Grand Forks Health Department encourages residents to wear insect repellant containing DEET, limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, wear long pants and long sleeved shirts when possible and eliminate standing water to help fight mosquitoes and protect against West Nile virus.
For more information and trap counts, visit the Grand Forks Mosquito Control Program at www.gfmosquito.com.