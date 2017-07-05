Grand Forks council considers action on trash-filled yard

Masse's property has been perennially strewn with piles of odds and ends collected from around town, from a crumpled can of bug spray to unopened Coca-Cola to an electric blender without the pitcher. Volunteers cleaned the property in August 2015, and Health Department leaders had it cleaned once again last October, with costs billed to Masse.

But it's begun accumulating enough junk to draw complaints again, and with the Board of Health not scheduled to meet until August, the question of cleaning Masse's property is falling to the City Council, which meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

"We don't do abatements all that often. ... This is one of the more extreme cases, where it occurs more frequently," Javin Bedard, a Health Department official, said. He said he couldn't be sure about a timeline to contract cleaning for the property, but said Thursday's City Council meeting could kick off a process to have the property cleaned by the end of the summer.

For Masse it's local government, not his property, that's the nuisance.

Masse said on Wednesday that his income is about $1,000 per month—which includes social security—and with just more than $1,200 in the bank, he describes his collection habit as a matter of thriftiness.

Masse's case highlights the knotty decisions leaders must make in dealing with an elderly man who appears to need behavioral help. Bedard said the Health Department decided to forgo "the court route," through which they could pursue fines, in favor of a fast-track cleaning request through the City Council. But Bedard said punishment doesn't address the root of the problem.

"There's no way to require him, from our end of things, to see a specialist that can help him with his behavior," Bedard said. "He would have to accept that type of assistance. It would have to be voluntary."

Masse appeared in court last year to address mounting fines under the city's junk ordinance. At $1,000 for every day that his property was in violation of city code, he quickly racked up penalties of more than $50,000. Though he was ordered to pay $1,000 of those fines, the remaining $52,000 was ordered suspended last year on the condition that Masse's property be cleaned and stay clean.

Darla Feilen, clerk of Grand Forks Municipal Court, said that if Masse is charged with violating the ordinance on or before July 14, he could still face those fines.

City Council member Bret Weber represents the ward containing Masse's property. He said city leaders are already trying a rather extraordinary measure by hearing the cleaning matter, instead of the Board of Health, and said he supports the city cleaning the Masse's land.

Further attempts to solve the problem could mean more severe repercussions. It's not just Masse's property at stake, Weber said, but the well-being of the neighborhood and community.

"Not every problem has a solution—or certainly, not every problem has an easy solution," Weber said. "We have a high regard for private property and personal liberties. ... We are not going to take any of these actions lightly."