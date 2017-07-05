Watford City man faces charges for starting grass fire with fireworks during ban
WATFORD CITY, N.D. -- A Watford City man is accused of causing a grass fire Tuesday by setting off fireworks.
Jose De Jesus Montes Lepe is charged with reckless endangerment and violating the McKenzie County burn ban and was being held on $15,000 bond in the McKenzie County jail.
Watford City police responded to a grass fire around 9 p.m. Tuesday and were told that Montes Lepe had been lighting fireworks, according to charging documents.
A search of his residence turned up a used firework cannon, and spent firework shells were found in the area of the fire, according to court records. The fire came within several feet of a group of trailers on Jefferson Avenue, police said, and four trailers had to be evacuated.