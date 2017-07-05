Richard Dunne, 24, is charged with one count of attempted murder, a class A felony, and two counts of terrorizing, a class C felony and was being held on $100,000 in the McKenzie County jail.

Watford City police were called to an apartment complex shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday and were told that a man inside had a knife and was threatening to stab people. When police entered the apartment, they saw Dunne stabbing another man, according to court records.

Police said they ordered Dunne to put the knife down, and when he didn’t, they shot him in the right thigh with a beanbag round from a shotgun. According to charging documents filed in Northwest District Court, Dunne didn’t put the knife down, and so police stunned him with a Taser.

The victim was taken by helicopter to Trinity Hospital in Minot, where he was treated for stab wounds to the chest and chin, police said.

Dunne allegedly admitted to police that he had snorted methamphetamine several hours before and that he was visiting the victim, who he was friends with.

He told police that he wanted “answers” from the victim, and that he thought stabbing the man was the only way to get them, according to the charging documents.

“Dunne said, ‘I didn’t want to kill him, man.’” police wrote in the charging documents. “‘I wanted to hit him in the shoulder.’”

He later told police “I wish it didn’t have to come to that, but I don’t regret none of that,” according to the charging documents. “I didn’t want to kill him. I didn’t want it to come to that. I don’t regret it.”

Dunne is also accused of threatening to hurt two other people who were in the apartment.

He is due back in court Aug. 17 for a preliminary hearing.