Smiling Moose to open sandwich shop in Grand Forks

"Having grown up in Reynolds, N.D., and now residing in Grand Forks, this Grand Forks location will be very special to me," said Liza McLean, who owns the North Dakota franchise locations with Nathan Everson.

The Smiling Moose first opened in 2003 in Edwards, Colo., before expanding into Montana, Wyoming, Texas, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. The restaurant expects it will have more than 100 delis throughout the U.S. by 2020, according to its website.

The restaurant chain is known for its range of sandwiches, from its Original Mo! to breakfast wraps.

Everson and McLean said the chain has seen success in the state, which is why they felt Grand Forks would be an "ideal location" to open another restaurant.

The chain is the second to announce plans to move into the Washington Street location that formerly housed Dickey's Barbecue Pit. After Dickey's closed in July 2015, Starbucks announced in September that it would move there from its location at 1217 S. Washington St.