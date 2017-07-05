Joshua Roudebush, 23, and his mother, 53-year-old Elizabeth Joann Roudebush, both of Finley, N.D., are in jail and have been charged with manufacture of methamphetamine, a Class A felony.

Emerado Police Chief Dan Lund was setting up with the Emerado Volunteer Fire Department in the 1800 block of 25th Street Northeast at about 9 p.m.to supervise the fireworks at Grand Forks Air Force Base when he saw a red minivan drive past heading north. The car appeared to be on fire, according to a press release.

Lund caught up to the van, and said Joshua Roudebush, the passenger, threw a flaming bottle out of the vehicle.

Police say the bottle contained chemicals believed to be used for making methamphetamine.

Charges were filed against the two Wednesday. They are scheduled to make initial court appearances Thursday.