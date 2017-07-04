Search
    Smashing time

    By April Baumgarten Today at 9:22 p.m.
    Dustin Yahne of Portland, N.D., (driver of No. 6) rams Austin Mastrud of Northwood, N.D., Tuesday during the Hatton (N.D.) Demolition Derby. Yahne won the pickup division of the event. (April Baumgarten/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 5
    Max Tangen of Northwood, N.D., (driver of No. 48) zeros in on Austin Mastrud of Northwood as the two compete Tuesday in the pickup division of the Hatton (N.D.) Demolition Derby. The event that attracts hundreds of cheering fans is sponsored by the Hatton Men's Club. (April Baumgarten/Grand Forks Herald)3 / 5
    Buck Olson of the Hatton (N.D.) Men's Club wets down the demolition derby arena Tuesday in Hatton. The fans also enjoyed the cool-down when Olson and others misted them with the water hose. (April Baumgarten/Grand Forks Herald)4 / 5
    HATTON, N.D.—It took nearly a half hour for Dustin Yahne to smash his opponents into submission at the Hatton Demolition Derby.

    But the Portland, N.D., driver kept slamming into the pickups in his division before he pinned the final vehicle, driven by Austin Mastrud of Northwood, N.D.

    Temperatures reached into the 90s, but that didn't stop fans from cheering to the sounds of roaring engines in the annual demolition derby sponsored by the Hatton Men's Club. Nearly 20 entrants in three divisions—chain and bang, pickup and full metal weld— gave the crowd hours of entertainment in the form of five rounds.

    To cool them down, volunteers misted the crowd as they dampened the arena.

    Corey Huus of Hatton took home first for the chain and bang division and Zack Enger of Portland won the full metal weld division.

    April Baumgarten

