Smashing time

Temperatures reached into the 90s, but that didn't stop fans from cheering to the sounds of roaring engines in the annual demolition derby sponsored by the Hatton Men's Club. Nearly 20 entrants in three divisions—chain and bang, pickup and full metal weld— gave the crowd hours of entertainment in the form of five rounds.

To cool them down, volunteers misted the crowd as they dampened the arena.

Corey Huus of Hatton took home first for the chain and bang division and Zack Enger of Portland won the full metal weld division.