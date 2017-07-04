Isolated storms could bring up to 2-inch hail and wind gusts of 70 mph to the area, according to the weather service. It's possible tornadoes could form, but the risk is low, meteorologists predicted.

The weather service initially expected the highest likelihood for storms would be in the far northeast portion of North Dakota, with severe weather staying north of Grand Forks until early Wednesday morning. But meteorologist updated their forecast and bumped up the probability for Grand Forks to see severe weather.

Meteorologists estimate the best chance for severe weather to hit Grand Forks could be from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Sertoma Club of Greater Grand Forks is scheduled its fireworks show for 10:30 p.m. on the Greenway. If inclement weather shuts down the show, it will be moved to Wednesday night.

The Sertoma Club will alert the public if it must postpone the show.