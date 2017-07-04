Missing child reports increase on July 4th
GRAND FORKS—Local police are telling parents to watch out for your little ones on July 4th.
They say missing child reports increase on big party holidays like this because kids can easily wander away amid all the activity.
The Grand Forks Police Department say as the sun goes down, parents frequently lose sight of their children, sending families into a frantic search.
"Some of the kids like to wander around. Maybe see their friends and stuff. So we would like to ask parents to keep tabs on their children. Traffic will be worse than normal with all the extra cars," said Sergeant Travis Benson of the Grand Forks Police Department.
Tuesday's show in Grand Forks kicks off after 10 pm.