In Grand Forks businesses say that's a boom just in time for Tuesday night's fireworks.

"I think that's pretty crazy. That's a pretty big number of hot dogs," said shopper Hilary Johnson.

Like many families across the country, Hillary Johnson is shopping with her son to buy an American cookout classic.

"Thomas here loves hot dogs so that's what we're planning on having tonight. Planning on grilling them," said Johnson.

One of thousands of customers to come into L&M Meats this weekend.

"Since Wednesday people have been buying stuff to take to the Lake and out of town. And now today is just busy with people who've stayed in town," said Paulette Novak of L&M Meats.

Fourth of July is one of the biggest money making seasons of the year, and owner Paulette Novak says more customers are coming through these doors than ever before.

"It's nice to have good meat on a good holiday," said Novak.

L&M makes over 30 kinds of bratwursts in house.

For this family, 150 million hot dogs isn't out of the ball park.

"I don't doubt across America. So that's quite a substantial number but definitely doable," Johnson said.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans will eat 818 hot dogs every second between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The winner of today's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest consumed a whopping 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes.