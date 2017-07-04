Gallery: Faces of the Fourth

Glenda Hockridge serves up some popcorn at her stand for the Fourth of July festivies in Grand Forks, ND. Hockridge and her husband have been working summers at the stand for more that 30 years. (Joshua Komer/Grand FOrks Herald)1 / 3
Angel Ramirez-Carrizales gets his face painted as a snaked during the Fourth of July festivities in Grand Forks, ND. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 3
Rilynn Kvasager, left, and her twin brother Aiden, 7, smile for a picture with their patriotic shirts during the Fourth of July festivities in Grand Forks, ND. (Joshua Komer/ Grand Forks Herald)3 / 3
Thousands of people enjoyed food and live performances in downtown Grand Forks. Check out a few of the patriotic attendees in this gallery.