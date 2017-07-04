Search
    Kiddie Parade attracts more than 100 entrants for Fourth of July Celebration

    By April Baumgarten Today at 5:10 p.m.
    At top, Tim Behm, president of the Sertoma Club of Greater Grand Forks, waves to paradegoers as lead parade vehicle driver Paul Lester drives Tuesday down North Third Street in downtown Grand Forks during the organization's Kiddie Parade. (April Baumgarten/Grand Forks Herald)1 / 5
    Rebekah Kauffman of Grand Forks shows off her gymnastic skills Tuesday down North Third Street in downtown Grand Forks during the Kiddie Parade. (April Baumgarten/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 5
    Rylan Kuntz of Grand Forks rides a hover board Tuesday while throwing candy to observers of the Kiddie Parade in downtown Grand Forks. (April Baumgarten/Grand Forks Herald)3 / 5
    Gracie Nelson, right, of Thompson, N.D., waves to paradegoers as she drives her 1-year-old brother, Eli, down North Third Street in Grand Forks during the Kiddie Parade. Gracie, 4, was one of dozens of children who participated in the Fourth of July Celebration parade organized by the Sertoma Club of Greater Grand Forks. (April Baumgarten/Grand Forks Herald)4 / 5
    More than 100 entrants walked down the streets of downtown Grand Forks as hundreds watched the Kiddie Parade on Tuesday during the Fourth of July Celebration. (April Baumgarten/Grand Forks Herald)5 / 5

    It was all about the kids Tuesday morning as children marched along downtown Grand Forks for the Fourth of July Celebration's Kiddie Parade.

    More than 100 entrants participated in the annual event organized by the Sertoma Club of Greater Grand Forks. Led by escorts from the local police and fire departments down North Third Street, dozens of children walked, rode bicycles, drove motorized vehicles or caught a ride in children's wagons — all decorated in red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day.

    The Sertoma Club has put on its Fourth of July Celebration for 58 years, though the parade is at least 20 years old, Club President Tim Behm said. The free event not only inspires children to march in the parade but attracts hundreds to the downtown area.

    "It's a lot of fun to see the kids dress up," he said.

    Behm and Herald columnist Marilyn Hagerty judged the entrants, but everyone received an ice cream treat to cool down.

    The day started at 8 a.m. with a 5K and 10K walk and run near the Grand Forks YMCA Family Center, with parade participants lining up a few hours later at the local Chamber building. Behm and his driver, Sertoma Club member Paul Lester, led the kids into the Town Square.

    It's a popular event for the downtown area, said Lester, who has been driving the lead vehicle for two years. He recalled how Grand Forks didn't have many Fourth of July events before the Sertoma Club organized its celebration.

    "Now, this is the hot spot," Lester said. "Everybody comes down here and there is something for the kids to do."

    The full slate of events wrapped up with a fireworks show on the Greenway. Lester was in charge of the day's grand finale.

