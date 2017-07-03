Grand Forks Police called to disturbance
Grand Forks Police responded to a fight Monday reported as involving a handgun.
Officers were called to the 800 block of North 43rd Street at 6:10 p.m. for a disturbance involving two men. One of the men told officers he had been in an altercation with a family member who had left the scene but was located a short time later, according to a police news release.
Police called the incident isolated and did not seize any firearms in the investigation. There does not appear to be a threat to the public.
Officers ask anyone with more information to call (701) 787-8000, email investigate@grandforksgov.com or text "tipster" and information to 847411.