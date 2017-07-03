Fight in Grand Forks leaves two men injured; gun reportedly involved
GRAND FORKS -- Grand Forks police are investigating a fight that left two men injured on Monday night.
It happened on the North side of Grand Forks at the Holiday Air apartments.
They say two family members got into a fight and a gun was reportedly invovled.
Both men involved were found in different locations with injuries but are expected to be okay.
Police say no gun has been found and believe there is no threat to the public.