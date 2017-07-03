Fargo ends longest-running tax incentive

City Planner Jim Gilmour told commissioners the bonds issued for construction of the Island Park parking ramp have been fully paid and property taxes directed toward the project must by law now be redirected to the general funds of local governments.

City documents show the school district would collect an estimated $127,000 in extra revenue each year, the city would collect $51,000, the county would collect $44,000 and the park district would collect $24,000. That's a total of $246,000.

The C-1 tax-increment financing district, which includes Wells Fargo Bank, Bank of the West, Alerus Financial, the Ground Transportation Center and the Island Park ramp, was approved in 1980 by commissioners.

As with all TIF districts, the amount of property taxes collected by local governments were frozen and additional taxes generated by new construction went toward repaying the cost of redevelopment.

The city initially issued bonds to pay for demolition of old buildings, which lowered the cost of putting in new buildings. The Wells Fargo building went in in 1980 and the Dakota Building, which houses Alerus Financial, among others, went in in 1981. Bank of the West already existed then, having been built in 1973.

In 1999, the city expanded the district to include the Bank of the West for construction of the Island Park ramp and to include the half block that includes Romantix for redevelopment though the land deal fell through. The city then issued bonds for the ramp repaid with TIF taxes, special assessments on the banks and parking fees.

The land in the original TIF district was worth $2.8 million in 1980 or $7.9 million in today's dollars. The land in the expanded district today is $21.7 million, according to the city.

After paying off bonds, the city still has $1.1 million in its coffers from the TIF district.

Gilmour got approval from commissioners to use the money renovate the parking ramp and the Ground Transportation Center, and buy land under the ramp owned by the two banks. When the ramp was built, the city agreed to lease the land with the goal of buying the land later.

The next longest-running tax incentive so far has been the Radisson Hotel TIF district, which lasted 23 years and ended in 2007.