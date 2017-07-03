Fargo city leaders OK sale of Nestor's liquor license

Commissioners had few comments other than for Tony Gehrig, who noted the AB license being transferred is the most sought-after among businesses. The city charges $150,000 for an initial fee but, he said, the market rate is likely higher.

AB licenses allow on-sale and off-sale of all kinds of alcohol without any limits, such as having to sell as much food as alcohol. They offer businesses the most freedom, but the city has put a cap of 22 on them, making them scarce.

Nestor owner Doug DeMinck has said he's still in negotiations with Tailgators and will probably hold on to the license until his lease expires in December or, with an extension, in March; the commission's vote Monday authorizes the transfer but doesn't require that to happen immediately.

Tailgators has an FA license, which allows on-sale for all kinds of alcohol but sales of alcohol must be no greater than sales of food.

The Nestor, which was a pool hall and cigar shop before alcohol was legalized in North Dakota, has been in business since at least 1913. DeMinck has said he has no plans to open a new Nestor despite owning the rights to the name.