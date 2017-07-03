Who founded the Forks? Familiar names tell town's history

Their names, including Reeves and Kittson, are memorialized on street signs, and on elementary schools such as Kelly, Winship and Wilder.

On the downtown's south side, a statue of Alexander Griggs, the Mississippi River steamboat captain who founded the city, stands proudly on the lawn of the county courthouse.

A bust of George Walsh, publisher of the city's first newspaper, graces the walkway near UND's Twamley Hall.

The rivers here—and the opportunity for trade they represented—played a major role in Grand Forks' history.

As a named place, Grand Forks dates as far back as the 1730s when French explorers selected the locale as a rendezvous point for trappers, historian Jerome Tweton wrote in his book, "Grand Forks: A Pictorial History," which was published in 1986.

"The insatiable quest for the riches of the fur trade lured the first whites into the vicinity where the Red Lake River joins the Red River of the North," Tweton wrote. "They named the place and marked it on their maps, Les Grandes Fourches."

The name was French for "Grand Forks," but there was little or no settlement here until the later 1850s or 1860s.

Many of the founders and early influential residents of Grand Forks were Civil War veterans, said Leah Byzewski, director of the Grand Forks County Historical Society.

George Walsh, publisher of the community's first newspaper, The Plaindealer, was a Civil War veteran, she said. George Winship, the first publisher of the Herald, was a member of the Minnesota Second Cavalry.

"They were members of the Grand Army of the Republic, a national organization of Union Civil War vets," Byzewski said.

Griggs, who laid out the original townsite in 1875, wanted to attract families and law-abiding, hard-working people to the community, so he allowed churches to build on the land at no cost.

"He was the first charter member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church," she said.

Griggs wrote to friends, extolling the virtues of Grand Forks and encouraging them to come and settle here.

"One of the first taxes was levied to build a schoolhouse for children of the community," Byzewski said. That structure was built in 1875.

The village of Grand Forks was organized in 1878, she said, and the first county courthouse was erected the following year at a cost of $25,000.

The 1870 census showed the population to be 33, mostly squatters, she said. The June 1880 census pegged Grand Forks' population at 1,800.

Grand Forks was incorporated as a city in February 1881, with Col. W.H. Brown, a Vermont native, serving as its first mayor. By the end of that year, the population was estimated at 4,000, and by 1885 it had increased to 6,555.

In 1883, the University of North Dakota was established, on land donated by William Budge, a friend of Griggs. It marked the first official use of the term "North Dakota" in Dakota Territory, six years prior to statehood.

Transportation route

Navigable rivers were the highways of commerce in the 1800s, crucial for transporting goods.

In 1800, Capt. Alexander Henry, an agent for the North West Fur Co. of Montreal, located a temporary camp at the fork of the two rivers.

Because the confluence of the rivers at Grand Forks is about midway between Pembina, in northeastern North Dakota, and Fort Abercrombie to the south, near present-day Wahpeton, N.D., the town also became a hub for mail delivery.

A log cabin or station was built in the woods east of the south end of what is now Reeves Drive in Grand Forks. One party brought mail to Grand Forks from the south and another party would take it on to Pembina, and visa versa.

The station received official designation as a post office when federal authorities accepted the name "Grand Forks" for this site and on June 15, 1870, Sanford C. Cady was commissioned as its first postmaster.

Griggs, the founder of Grand Forks, had partnered with James J. Hill to form Hill, Griggs and Company, which transported goods between Winnipeg and St. Paul. The first of their fleet of steamboats on the Red River, "The Selkirk," was built in 1871 with Griggs as its captain.

Rival newspaper publishers

Every flowering town needs a newspaper to promote community conversation and "boost its image to the world," Tweton wrote.

In 1875, George Walsh launched the first newspaper, The Plaindealer, in the area. It was published for some years as a weekly and later, as Grand Forks grew, as a daily.

It was followed, in 1879, by the Herald, with George Winship as publisher. It was issued as a weekly, and in November 1881 it became a daily.

The two publishers were known to be bitter rivals, said Mike Jacobs, retired longtime editor and publisher of the Herald.

"Walsh was a drinking man. He was opposed to Prohibition," Jacobs said. "Winship was a strict moralist."

They also differed dramatically in political viewpoint—Walsh aligned with the political boss, Alexander McKenzie, and Winship with Progressive Republicans— and "went after each other in their newspapers."

Walsh is responsible for the establishment of UND in Grand Forks, the result of the drawing of lots by legislators representing the northern Dakota Territory, he said.

Through the influence of the Herald, Winship, who eventually bought Walsh's newspaper, championed state laws establishing citizens' rights concerning initiatives, referendum, recall and direct election of U.S. senators from North Dakota—one of the first states, and in some cases the first, to adopt these measures.

By the way, about those street signs and schools named for pioneers.

David P. Reeves, a steamboat captain and one of the first county officials, was hired by Griggs to take charge of building a steamboat, called "The Selkirk," which launched April 12, 1871, from Grand Forks bound for Fort Garry, north of Winnipeg.

Norman W. Kittson, of the Hudson Bay Co., owned a steamboat, called "The Dakota," which was launched in 1872.

Winship Elementary School is named for the first publisher of the Herald. Kelly Elementary School is named for J. Nelson Kelly, the first superintendent of schools in Grand Forks. And Wilder Elementary School is named for W.L. Wilder, a lawyer, judge and businessman who was instrumental in making music part of the curriculum in the city's schools.