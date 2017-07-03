Sertoma Club in Grand Forks hosting charity raffle

Money raised at Tuesday's event goes to help buy devices called pocket talkers for people living in area nursing homes.

Pocket talkers help people hard of hearing to communicate with family and their medical staff.

It's not too late for you to drop off some items that could help local seniors.

"We have about 100 items. At least more come in today and tomorrow actually. But all of our money that goes back, we put it back to the community, it'll go back to speech and hearing is what Sertoma's known for." says Kay Derry of the Sertoma Club.

Raffle tickets can also be purchased for the chance to win a car, $1,000 gift certificate to Home of Economy and a trip to Vegas.

The auction starts at noon on Tuesday at Town Square Park in Grand Forks.