Severe isolated thunderstorms could develop Tuesday afternoon and evening in the northern Red River Valley, according to the National Weather Service. The best chance for the storms is around the Devils Lake region and far northeast North Dakota from 4 to 9 p.m. with Grand Forks in the slight-risk zone for late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning, meteorologists said.

Up to 2-inch hail, wind gusts of up to 75 mph and even tornadoes may accompany the storms as they form from 4 to 9 p.m., the weather service said. The storms are expected to diminish after that and likely will stay to the north of Grand Forks, meteorologists forecast. There is a 30 percent chance that thunderstorms with showers could hit Grand Forks, but the main threat is forecast for after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Isolated storms could bring less than an inch of rain to some parts of northeast North Dakota, the weather service said.

Winds in early June that gusted to 70 mph wreaked havoc in the Grand Forks area, downing power lines and trees and damaging property.

The Fourth of July Celebration organized by the Sertoma Club of Grand Forks has events scheduled all day Tuesday, beginning with the Altru Family YMCA Firecracker 5K and 10K Walk and Run at 8 a.m. The daylong event in downtown Grand Forks wraps up with a fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.

The Sertoma Club has put on the celebration for 58 years and it has a contingency plan with the pyrotechnics for the show, said Paul Waind, Sertoma Club president-elect and chairman of the Fourth of July Celebration. If needed, the fireworks show can be moved to Wednesday.

"We'll keep an eye on it," Waind said of the weather, adding the club will alert the public to any schedule changes.