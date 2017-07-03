But Congress members say there is more work to be done to combat an issue that put North Dakota in the national spotlight in the early 2010s.

"Do I think we stopped trafficking in North Dakota?" Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., asked. "I was sitting (Thursday) with two law enforcement officials and one told me there were two 14-year-old girls who had been left behind in Dickinson and who had gotten messed up with a pimp and they were human trafficking victims."

Heitkamp, who has advocated for anti-human trafficking legislation since taking office in 2013, announced Thursday that the Abolish Human Trafficking Act has made it out of a House subcommittee and has been passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill would extend the Domestic Trafficking Victim's Fund through September 2023, permanently authorize the Human Trafficking Advisory Council, back law enforcement efforts, increase maximum trafficking penalties and boost awareness and prevention.

"We are trying to make sure that the work we started is permanent," Heitkamp said.

The bipartisan bill has 23 co-sponsors, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and main sponsor Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

On Tuesday, the State Department also held an event with Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to release its annual Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP), which highlights challenges and success stories in anti-human trafficking efforts across the globe. The 454-page report also ranks countries by their efforts to eliminate trafficking.

Of note was the downgrading of China to Tier 3, where "Countries whose governments do not fully meet the minimum standards" in fighting human trafficking fall. Joining the ranks of Syria, North Korea and Russia, China was downgraded in part because of its complicity with North Korean human trafficking.

Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who attended the event, said the heroes of anti-human trafficking are inspirational, but the magnitude of the global impact of the issue is striking, especially since the U.S. trades agricultural products with China. He recalled Tillerson asking what is the United States' social responsibility when it comes to dealing with a country it does business with when that country is complicit with human trafficking.

"It haunted me as I looked through this report," he said.

The U.S. plays an important part in leading the fight against human trafficking, whether it is locally, on the state level, nationally or worldwide, Cramer said, adding more work is needed in protecting victims.

"I think we lead by example and I think it has to become a part of everything that we talk about," Cramer said.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., didn't attend the TIP event but has co-sponsored anti-human trafficking legislation. He plans to hold a trafficking hearing in July, he said in an email.

Heitkamp, who has been invited to the annual TIP ceremonies every year but didn't attend this year because of a scheduling conflict, applauded the State Department in putting China on the list for its complicity with North Korea.

"There is a universal morality," she said. "The universal morality is that you should not engage in slavery, and that is what this is. It is human slavery."

There is a misconception that trafficking victims in the U.S. are from other countries, Heitkamp said, but she noted 80 percent of the women trafficked in the U.S. are American citizens. The U.S. and North Dakota have made great strides, she added, but it's still alive in North Dakota.

"This is the kind of thing that isn't always on the front page of the paper, but it is still happening," she said.