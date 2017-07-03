Bergquist identified the pilot as Mark Yaggie, Breckenridge, Minn.

The plane went down in a field just west of the Moorhead airport on the south side of the interstate, Clay County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Josh Schroeder said.

A call came into the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 6:05 p.m.

It was unknown if the two-seat private plane was trying to land at the time of the crash.

Schroeder said the single-engine plane appeared to be a vintage warbird-type aircraft.

The plane had one man on board, Schroeder said.

Witnesses said they saw a gurney behind an ambulance with a cover over the top.

First responders from several agencies were at the scene, including the Moorhead Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol and F-M Ambulance.

Authorities on the scene said there was fuel leaking from the plane, but it did not catch fire.

Schroeder said investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration had taken over the crash investigation.

Forum News Service contributed to this report.