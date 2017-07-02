One hurt when pickup hits field approach south of Colfax
COLFAX, N.D. - A truck was totalled and it's teen driver injured when it hit a field approach on a road south of Colfax about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, the Richland County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to the report issued Sunday:
Jett Foley, 15, of Colfax, was driving on County Road 6 about one mile west of County Road 1, when he lost control of the 2013 Ford F-150 he was driving and entered the ditch and hit the approach.
Foley was taken by private vehicle to a Fargo hospital, where he was treated and released for a minor injury, the report said.
The pickup is considered a total loss and the accident remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.