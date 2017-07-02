5 juveniles injured when UTV rolls in Becker County
SHELL LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Five juveniles were injured — two of them seriously enough to require being airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital — after a UTV crash near Bass Lake in Shell Lake Township on Sunday, July 2, the Becker County Sheriff's Office reported.
The sheriff's office received a call on the crash about 11:20 a.m, the report said.
According to the report, issued by Sheriff Todd Glander:
Five juveniles has been riding a Honda Pioneer crew cab utility task vehicle, when the driver lost control and the UTV rolled on a trail on the property of a family member.
Two victims, the 14-year-old male driver and a 13-year-old female passenger, were airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.
Three boys, ages 8, 11 and 13, suffered minor injuries.
None of the juveniles were wearing seatbelts or helmets, the report said.
Other agencies at the scene included the Minnesota State Patrol, Detroit Lakes Police Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Division, Carsonville Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care.