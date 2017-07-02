Mandan officer-involved shooting raises questions

A neighbor had called in a fight downstairs, and four officers were dispatched. The first to enter the split-level duplex was Sgt. Nickolas Pynnonen, and, as he pushed through an open door, he heard a woman say, "put the knife down," the officer told Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents who investigated the incident.

Weapon drawn, Pynnonen walked to a back bedroom. There, he encountered Ivan Wilson and a woman whose name is redacted in reports released under an open records request to the attorney general's office.

Wilson was holding a Paula Dean kitchen knife in his right hand, Pynnonen told BCI. His left hand was bleeding, and the woman stood on the opposite side of the bedroom. Pynnonen said he pulled her out of there, for fear she might be injured. As she left, she asked Pynnonen not to kill Wilson, Pynnonen told BCI. He said he would not, because that was not his intention.

Pynnonen turned back into the room and observed Wilson holding the knife to his own neck. He recalled telling Wilson to put down the knife. When he would not, he used his Taser on Wilson in an effort to keep him from harming himself, Pynnonen told BCI, a move that falls within department policy. At first, Wilson fell back, but then he got up, which Pynnonen said was abnormal.

Now, Pynnonen recalled, the knife changed directions — to Pynnonen not Wilson. So, he dropped the Taser and pulled his handgun. Wilson allegedly took one to two steps towards Pynnonen, who said he feared for his life and fired five to six shots.

Pynnonen holstered his weapon and tried CPR. But it was too late, and less than two minutes after he arrived, the 24-year-old ex-Marine from New Town was dead from gunshots to the chest.

Morton County Assistant State's Attorney Gabrielle Goter reviewed the shooting investigation and concluded the it was justified.

Mandan Police spokesman Lt. Pat Haug added that the incident, while tragic, is an example of an officer doing everything in his power to avoid pulling his gun.

"He tried everything in his power to stop it," Haug said.

Pynnonen's attorney, Justin Vinje, said in a statement that the officer could not comment further on the case, per department policy.

"There was an exhaustive review, and the state determined that Sgt. Pynnonen's actions were warranted under the circumstances," Vinje said. "In my own opinion, Nick probably saved someone's life that day, and I know that he is doing his best to move forward and continue serving the community."

But a high school classmate of Wilson said friends and family are questioning whether police could have tried harder to talk to him, as he might have posed a greater danger to himself than police.

"He was just a veteran having a PTSD moment," said Larissa Danks, a radio announcer in New Town, who has talked about the situation with Wilson's family. "They thought he was trying to harm her, but he was trying to harm himself and she was trying to stop him."

The woman in the apartment told BCI in an interview after the incident that Wilson had earlier stabbed a door she tried to close and may have wanted police to kill him.

"I'm not going to leave without them shooting me," he reportedly told her.

Danks said Wilson grew up in New Town and was raised by his aunt and uncle. He was good at sports and graduated from New Town High School in 2010, she said. He was stocky and big-shouldered and often wore a cowboy hat and boots.

Wilson joined the Marines and deployed to Iraq with his best friend, Kelly Stevenson, who was in the North Dakota National Guard. When Stevenson died after returning home from his service in 2013, Wilson struggled, according to Danks.

He moved from New Town to Mandan to help his grandma and search for jobs, Danks said. He'd racked up a couple drunken driving-related offenses since 2014, and, on the night of the shooting, reports indicate he had been drinking.

Danks said she anticipated the shooting would have generated more attention, because Wilson was native. Native Americans are killed nationally at disproportionately high rates, according to a report from In These Times.

"People thought the city would be in trouble. Now the cops had shot a native," she said.

But Danks said it is unlikely the family will pursue any kind of legal action against the department. In their culture, there is a belief that once people have died, it's considered risky to chase answers after a death.

"We call it the 'other camp,' where all our other relatives are waiting," she said. "If you keep pestering or messing with it, they'll want to stay here and their soul won't be at rest."