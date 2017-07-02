The grant will help NDSU to promote clinical education in rural health care shortage areas. North Dakota has 55 health care shortage areas, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

"Historically, we have found that students who have had clinical rotations in a rural setting are more likely to seek employment in a rural area," said Mykell Barnacle, an assistant professor of practice at NDSU's School of Nursing in the College of Health Professionals.

More than 90 percent of NDSU's advanced practice nursing graduates remain within 230 miles of their training, according to NDSU figures. More than half of NDSU's advanced practice nursing graduates work in clinics in rural or health professional shortage areas, Barnacle said.

In rural areas, nurse practitioners are more likely to encounter a broad spectrum of health needs, Barnacle said. That's both demanding and rewarding, she said.

"It tends to be a more comprehensive practice," she said, "whereas, in an urban area, there's ready access to a specialist."

By gaining clinical training in a rural area, a nurse practitioner can gain confidence, Barnacle said. Students who commit to completing at least half of their clinical hours at a rural health care site will receive "priority points" for admission to the program over the next two years, which is the grant period.

Since rural areas often lack access to primary care physicians, a nurse practitioner can help fill the gap in care. Nurse practitioners can write prescriptions and provide comprehensive primary care.

Nurse practitioners can work independently of a physician, Barnacle said.

"There are many nurse practitioner-owned clinics in North Dakota," she said.

The number of nurse practitioners in North Dakota has risen sharply over the past decade, as clinics have been seeking what are called advanced practitioners to augment their physician staff.

There are 897 licensed nurse practitioners in North Dakota, according to the North Dakota Board of Nursing. That's more than double the 329 licensed in 2007.

"It really does appear to be an essential piece of the puzzle," Barnacle said, referring to growth in nurse practitioners in response to the physician shortage. "Nurse practitioners really have kind of stepped into that role."