We currently raise Angus and Charolais beef cows and raise calves until weaning, where we keep the females and sell off the steers. We both love agriculture and have careers off the farm. I work for the Climate Corporation and Ted works for Farm Credit.

I am a strong advocate for agriculture by serving as the Region 3 National Cattlemen's Beef Association Federation Vice President. I sit on the United States Farmers and Ranchers Alliance Board representing beef, am a part of Commonground, a member of Farm Bureau and the list goes on.

Q: How has agriculture shaped your life?

Agriculture has always been in my blood, from leaving the hospital to go to the dairy farm, to living in a rural community for a few years, and then back to a farm. I have a very strong agricultural foundation and have always been involved.

Growing up my family milked cows, grew pumpkins, corn and soybeans and showed cattle along with a small group of steers we sold for freezer beef. My parents still raise crops, pumpkins and beef. I was an FFA member and participated in 4-H activities. Agriculture has shaped me into who I am today. Green grass and the smell of soil is the only life I know.

Q: How have off-farm jobs developed your expertise and thinking for your farm?

By working off the farm, I have been able to work with other farmers and learn from them. It may be asking their opinions about a topic or seeing how they do a task on their farm and taking that idea home. I am also blessed to be able to network not only with other farmers, but others involved in agriculture.

The knowledge I have gained off the farm only makes our farm better by learning and seeing what others are doing. The windshield drive time allows for thinking about ideas on the farm. Working off the farm is a challenge, but it's important to look at the bright side.

Q: What is an issue you faced with that keeps you up at night and why?

Finances is what keeps me up at night. Farming is a tough "game" to be involved in. Even though both my husband and I work off the farm, it is still hard at times. Health insurance is critical, and a retirement fund makes an off farm job more appealing, but the bills keep coming. We have to work to help pay for the farm as land is expensive. When the feed store closes at 4:45 p.m., the bank at 4 p.m., and when the vet can only come at noon, it makes having an off-farm job a huge challenge to get it all done. The list of bills is a long one, when you think you are ahead, something changes. But you have to be passionate and believe that what you are doing is for the betterment of the environment and the next generation, and let God handle the rest.

Q: If you could choose anyone, who would you pick as your mentor?

My farming grandparents and parents have been great mentors for me in agriculture. They have been my strong supporters. I would say, today, that my biggest mentor is my husband. No matter how crazy my idea or what new volunteer role I got myself into, my husband is there to support me. We are a team in the farming game!

Katie Brenny resides on her farm with her husband, Ted, at Mazeppa, Minn. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with an Agricultural Marketing and Communication Bachelor's Degree. Connect with her on Facebook at Brenny Farms or by email: kmbrenny@outlook.com