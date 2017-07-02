Words on wheels: Little Red Reading Bus is back

The "library on wheels," as it's dubbed, makes regular weekday stops at elementary schools, parks and child care centers throughout Grand Forks.

For bus stop times and locations, go to www.readeveryday.org.

To register for a book key card, complete a form on that website, print the form and bring it when you first visit the bus.

The Little Red Reading Bus, which debuted last summer, is a collaborative effort of organizations including the Grand Forks Foundation for Education, Grand Forks Public Schools, Grand Forks Public Library and the Grand Forks Park District.

After the Fourth of July holiday, the bus resumes its scheduled stops Wednesday and continues through Aug. 18.

For more information, call Emilia Hodgson at (701) 787-4867 or follow the bus on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

A former, longtime Grand Forks teacher, Laurie Robinson Sammons, is the lead author of a new book, "Handbook for Unstoppable Learning," which has been published by Solution Tree, an Indiana-based company dedicated to the professional development of teachers and school administrators.

Solution Tree focuses on helping educators create "professional learning communities" and engaging kids where they're at, she said.

Its materials, workshops and seminars encourage teachers to think and act as members of a "systems team," and avoid a "silo mentality" focused solely on advancing students grade to grade, she said.

The handbook is the culmination of 43 years in education and 13 years as a national consultant in the area of professional learning communities, Sammons said. It's a compilation of "best practices, put into a playbook for schools."

Her book is a practical guide that offers strategies for supporting students at every level within the educational system, she said. It deals with "a method for allowing all students, regardless of academic ability, to achieve."

The method is being used in 36 states and eight countries, she said.

"The mindset has changed in education," said Sammon, who left Grand Forks in 2007 and now lives in Florida. "There is a 'growth mindset' in education today ... This work is what schools are looking for."

"There is so much testing today, because of political mandates, we've forgotten about the face behind the data," she said. "We've got to get away from 'test fatigue.' We've got to encourage that love for learning which must be at the core of what we do."

During her 27-year career in education at Grand Forks, Sammons, who lives in Florida, started teaching at the former Belmont Elementary School. She also taught at Ben Franklin and Century elementary schools and South Middle School.

Before accepting an invitation to work with Solution Tree, Sammons worked as a curriculum specialist for the Grand Forks School District.

Cody Stevenson, a physical education and health teacher at Minto (N.D.) Public School, attended the North Dakota Roughrider "31" Health Promotion Conference recently in Medora, N.D.

Attendees learned how to promote school, community and personal healthy lifestyle concepts. They also evaluated their health and community programs and developed action plans for making improvements.

Conference topics included health education, physical education, health services, nutrition services, counseling, psychological and social services, healthy school environment, health promotion for staff, and family and community involvement.

Other topics included substance use prevention, character education, violence and bullying prevention, chronic disease prevention and professional development.

Stevenson, who also is head football and track coach at Minto Public School, was among 200 representatives of North Dakota schools to participate in the conference.