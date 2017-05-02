Last month, in a one-page order, the Minnesota Supreme Court said it would not review an appeals court decision that would allow state department of agriculture inspectors onto the David Berglund farm, known as Lake View Natural Dairy.

Throughout a years-long court battle, Berglund had maintained a constitutional right to sell products of his farm to customers who buy directly from the farm. In doing so, he'd refused to allow inspectors onto the farm.

That will no longer be the case, according to a Minnesota Department of Agriculture statement that started by thanking the judiciary.

"It is our regulatory responsibility to conduct an inspection of the dairy and specifics regarding that activity are being considered at this time," said spokeswoman Margaret Hart in an email.

Berglund's attorney, Zenas Baer, said it's still business as usual on the farm, which sells raw milk, cream, skim milk, butter, yogurt, beef and eggs to customers who visit the farm.

All along, Berglund and Baer have cited a more-than-100-year-old passage in the Minnesota Constitution that allows a person to peddle products of their farm without a license. The same passage would be used again, Baer said, if inspectors try to impose corrective orders following their review of the farm.

"If and when they do inspect, if they have a laundry list of to-do items, the question would come up again, 'How are they going to enforce their inspection order?' " Baer said. "Not without addressing the constitutional issues."

In a decision last year — the one that was appealed by Berglund — State District Court Judge Michael Cuzzo dismissed Berglund's claims that his rights to privacy, association and more would be violated by inspections. Cuzzo ruled that while the state constitution allows a family farm to sell products produced on the farm free from licensing, it does not exempt the farm from regulation.

Most dairy farms are grade-A and visited twice annually for unannounced inspections that focus primarily on sanitization, state officials said.

"Ensuring a safe food supply for all Minnesotans is a top priority for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture," Hart said.

Meanwhile, Berglund is waiting out a ruling on a similar case from Gibbon, Minn., south of Minneapolis, where farmer Mike Hartmann also is being represented by Baer. The record in that case is further developed than the Berglund one, Baer said.

"That case was remanded to district court for litigation for those very same constitutional arguments," Baer said.

The Hartmann matter is scheduled for another hearing in July. Baer speculated the state might wait on its inspection of Lake View Natural Dairy until "some settled rule of law on what the scope of the right to sell and peddle is of a farmer."