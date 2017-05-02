Judge tosses complaint over U of M fetal tissue research

Pro-Life Action Ministries executive director Brian Gibson and U graduate student Bridget Busacker filed the complaint in October in Hennepin County District Court.

They asked Judge Daniel Moreno to force the university to demonstrate that its policy, which allows for the study of aborted or miscarried tissue for transplantation research, does not violate a state statute limiting such research to that which is necessary for the health of the woman or her future offspring.

Moreno ruled last week that the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the action, largely because they offered no evidence the university actually was breaking the law. He noted the university’s review board requires researchers to comply with relevant state and federal laws.

“Petitioners have failed to provide any evidence that Respondent is making illegal expenditures of taxpayer money or that the University’s stem cell research program is violating” the statute, he wrote.