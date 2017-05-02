Top staffer to three ND governors retires from state government

Ron Rauschenberger served as chief of staff to former Govs. John Hoeven and Jack Dalrymple before working as Burgum's senior adviser. He now plans to launch a business development consulting and government relations firm, Rauschenberger Consulting.

Dalrymple, who was Hoeven's lieutenant governor, elected not to seek another term last year. As Burgum took office in December, he announced Rauschenberger would work as a senior adviser during a "transition period" and that his experience would provide a "bridge" for the new administration.

"As the session ended, they knew I had plans to go on and do other things," Rauschenberger said Tuesday, May 2. "They made me feel very much a part of the team."

Rauschenberger's time in the governor's office saw the state's economy boom with the rapid expansion in the Bakken oil fields. But state revenues have since declined, which state officials blame on lower farm and oil commodity prices.

Rauschenberger, whose son is Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger, said the infrastructure buildout during the boom years was among the top accomplishments during his time in the office.

"It's been a great ride," he said. "I have really enjoyed serving the people of North Dakota."