Jimmy John's worker unfazed by armed robbery

CCTV footage of the robbery, which took place on April 26, shows the robber pretending to place an order at the till before pulling a gun out of the pocket of his sweatshirt and pointing it at the cashier's head.

The cashier displays a relaxed reaction while the gun is pointed at his head, allowing himself time to coolly remove his disposable gloves before getting the money.

The suspect has now been identified and is in custody, the investigation is continuing, Kansas City Police told Reuters.