The mother of the police officer says elected city officials in Napoleon contributed to the death of a fine man.

Linda Weber says in her Facebook post that the mayor and others should be held accountable for the wrongful termination that was a contributing factor in Nathan Weber dying by suicide last week.

On her post the mother says the termination was based on "trumped up" charges and that her 31-year old son scored high on his last performance evaluation.

She says her son and another officer were fired for being "negligent in their duties."

The funeral for Officer Weber, father of three, will be held today, May 2, in Devils Lake.

The city of Napoleon had no comment Monday.

We reached out to the family and did not receive a response.

