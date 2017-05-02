Man pepper sprayed after allegedly fighting, pulling knife on others
A Grand Forks man has been arrested after Grand Forks police said he pulled a knife on several people and officers.
Asaiah Edrico Scott, 23, was booked Monday night into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center on terrorizing and simple assault-domestic violence charges. His arrest came after police responded at 8:32 p.m. to the 600 block of Second Avenue North for a report of a man fighting and brandishing a knife, according to a news release.
Officers found the man, later identified as Scott. Police said Scott refused to follow orders and brandished the knife again. Officers then deployed pepper spray, and though Scott dropped the knife, he continued to fight, according to the release. He was eventually arrested and no one else was injured.