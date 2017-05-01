ND man sentenced to 5 years for August crash that killed 3

William Koehler, 50, pleaded guilty on Feb. 6 to three felony B counts of manslaughter stemming from a crash outside Crosby, N.D., in August.

Koehler, who lives in Minot, was arrested in September, several weeks after his involvement in a crash that claimed the lives of Lesley Gunderson, 30, of Noonan, N.D., and his two daughters, ages 2 and 8.

Gunderson's 4-year-old son was seriously injured in the crash as well.

In an emotional, nearly hourlong sentencing hearing, Koehler apologized to the family for the crash.

Briana Gunderson, Lesley Gunderson's mother, spoke at the hearing.

"I ask you to please think, not only think, but please be sorry," she said to Koehler. "Please be sincerely sorry."

Police say Gunderson was stopped for a flagger in a construction zone on Highway 5 when Koehler failed to slow down and rear-ended his car at nearly highway speed.

A report from the Highway Patrol alleged that Koehler was using his cell phone a short time before the crash, and that he did not slow down, despite signs warning drivers of the possibility of being stopped in the construction zone.

Security camera footage from a business located where the crash took place shows that Koehler was not speaking on the phone at the moment of impact, Tom Slorby, Koheler's attorney pointed out, although he had received an alert over his cell phone that posed a distraction.