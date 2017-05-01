New federal funds could help ND pay for DAPL costs

The spending bill includes $15 million for the Emergency Federal Law Enforcement Assistance Program, which provides funds to help state and local law enforcement respond to serious threats to public safety.

The state of North Dakota could apply for the funds through the U.S. Department of Justice.

Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Burgum is asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for the state for responding to the protests, paving the way for federal reimbursement.

North Dakota's costs associated with responding to the monthslong Dakota Access Pipeline protests are estimated to be $38 million with additional bills still coming in, said Cecily Fong, spokeswoman for the Department of Emergency Services.

The state expects to have a final tally of the costs in July, Fong said. A breakdown of how much of the $38 million was spent on law enforcement was not available, Fong said.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said they pushed for Congress to include funds for the federal law enforcement program.

"I hope the state applies for them and I'll do everything I can to help North Dakota receive them," Heitkamp said in a statement. "We still have more to do, as these federal funds will not cover the entire cost. But it's a critical and needed step forward at a time when our state faces serious budget challenges."

The House and Senate are expected to vote on the spending bill this week. If approved, the dollars would be available for emergency law enforcement events occurring during fiscal years 2016 and 2017.

Hoeven said North Dakota has a strong case to get most, if not all, of the grant funding.

"I think that really puts us in position to get up to the $15 million," Hoeven said.

In a letter to Trump dated Saturday, April 29, Burgum details what he called "a prolonged, often violent and combative protest" and requests federal funding to reimburse the state.

Burgum requested a presidential disaster declaration for the state and Morton County from Aug. 10, 2016, or the date of the first arrests, to March 31, 2017, the day full traffic was restored in Morton County near the former protest camps.

"While we fully believe that peaceful protest is a protected right of all Americans, the state was forced to respond to the trespass, obstruction and violence perpetrated by extremists who placed the safety of North Dakota's residents and first responders at grave risk," Burgum wrote.