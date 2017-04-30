As man runs from police, his car burns up

When the trooper tried to stop the car, the driver took off and a high speed pursuit went on around the Larimore area for about 14 minutes, and the westbound lanes of Highway 2 were shut down, the release said.

The car eventually went into a field off Highway 2, northwest of Larimore, and the car got stuck.

The driver, James Edward Smith Jr. of Devils Lake, N.D., then tried to run from the car.

As troopers chased Smith, his car caught fire and was completely burned, the release said.

Smith Jr. was caught a short time later. He is charged with speeding, reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, fleeing and resisting arrest, the report said.

The Larimore Rural Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.