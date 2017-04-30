Devils Lake man arrested after car, foot chase near Larimore

According to a news release from the Patrol, a trooper encountered a 1996 Chevrolet Camaro traveling at 102 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. Highway 2 near Larimore, N.D., around 1:15 p.m. The Camaro's driver fled when the officer attempted to stop him, and a high-speed chase ensued, taking the vehicles around the Larimore area.

Westbound lanes of Highway 2 were briefly closed during the chase, which lasted about 14 minutes. The fleeing driver eventually drove into a field off of the highway northwest of Larimore, where his car became stuck, and he fled on foot.

As officers ran after him, his car caught fire and was completely burned, according to the Patrol.

Troopers apprehended the driver, James Edward Smith Jr., Devils Lake, after a short chase.

The Larimore Rural Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire and put it out.

Smith faces charges of speeding, reckless endangerment, fleeing, resisting arrest and driving under suspension, according to the Patrol.